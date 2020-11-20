Michael J. Fox Enters 'Second Retirement' Due To Health Concerns

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Michael J. Fox Addresses 'Darkest Moments' Since Parkinson's Diagnosis



In a candid new interview with 'People', Michael J. Fox speaks about the ups and downs since being diagnosed with Parkinson's, including his latest health setback, which he details in his fourth memoir.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 01:28 Published 2 weeks ago Michael J. Fox Reveals the Painful Setback That Led to His ‘Darkest Moment’ Since Parkinson’s Diagnosis



The actor opens up about his new memoir, “No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality,” his recent health issues that inspired the book, and the secret to how he and his wife have.. Credit: People Duration: 03:58 Published 2 weeks ago Health Headlines - 10-12-20



In today's health headlines we talk about how new COVID-19 cases are surging worldwide and officials are working to try and come up with new ideas for handling a second wave of the virus. Also, the.. Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan Duration: 02:59 Published on October 13, 2020