Michael J. Fox Enters 'Second Retirement' Due To Health Concerns
Friday, 20 November 2020 () Watch VideoCould this be the end of his acting career? Michael J. Fox reportedly wrote he's entering a "second retirement" in his new book "No Time Like the Future" because of health concerns.
In his book, he writes: "There is a time for everything, and my time of putting in a twelve-hour workday, and memorizing seven...
Michael J. Fox is retiring again. The beloved actor shared his decision to retire due to health concerns in his new book "No Time Like the Future". Fox has had recent health issues, including a 2018 surgery to remove a noncancerous tumor from his spine. CNN reports that Fox was also diagnosed decades...
In a candid new interview with 'People', Michael J. Fox speaks about the ups and downs since being diagnosed with Parkinson's, including his latest health setback, which he details in his fourth memoir..