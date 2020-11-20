Global  
 

Michael J. Fox Enters 'Second Retirement' Due To Health Concerns

Newsy Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Michael J. Fox Enters 'Second Retirement' Due To Health ConcernsWatch VideoCould this be the end of his acting career? Michael J. Fox reportedly wrote he's entering a "second retirement" in his new book "No Time Like the Future" because of health concerns.  

In his book, he writes: "There is a time for everything, and my time of putting in a twelve-hour workday, and memorizing seven...
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Michael J. Fox Is Retiring From Acting

Michael J. Fox Is Retiring From Acting 00:32

 Michael J. Fox is retiring again. The beloved actor shared his decision to retire due to health concerns in his new book "No Time Like the Future". Fox has had recent health issues, including a 2018 surgery to remove a noncancerous tumor from his spine. CNN reports that Fox was also diagnosed decades...

