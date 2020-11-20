Global  
 

Coronavirus: Donald Trump Jr tests positive for Covid-19

Friday, 20 November 2020
Coronavirus: Donald Trump Jr tests positive for Covid-19Donald Trump's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr, has tested positive for Covid-19.According to Bloomberg, Don Jr is currently in isolation after a positive coronavirus test earlier in the week.Three people familiar with the matter...
Donald Trump Jr tests positive for coronavirus

 The president's son is said to be quarantining at his cabin after being diagnosed this week.
BBC News

Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for COVID-19

 A spokesman for Trump Jr. said he tested positive at the start of the week and has been "quarantining out at his cabin since the result."
CBS News

US election: Will Ivanka, Don Jr, Eric Trump run for president in 2024?

 With her father apparently on the way out, Ivanka Trump appears to be angling for a future run at politics – but for ordinary Republican voters, Donald Trump's..
New Zealand Herald

Tiffany Trump's uncertain fate as her father Donald Trump loses US presidential election

 As Donald Trump nears the end of his presidency it seems his children will soon need to contemplate life outside his White House orbit.His oldest children,..
New Zealand Herald

AP Top Stories November 20 P

 Here's the latest for Friday November 20th: Biden wants Congress to pass emergency COVID aid; Trump meets Michigan GOP leaders, hopes to change election; WH..
USATODAY.com
Covid: Delhi vs New York comparison by CM Kejriwal amid 3rd wave #HTLS2020

Covid: Delhi vs New York comparison by CM Kejriwal amid 3rd wave #HTLS2020

As Delhi battles its third wave of Covid-19 infections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal compared the national capital's response to more developed cities like New York. Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Kejriwal said that despite Delhi experiencing an infection peak much worse than New York's, health infrastructure did not collapse like in the latter. He credited his government's home isolation policy for the same. Kejriwal also expressed hope that the capital may be moving past the third wave with encouraging hints in recent days like a decrease in positivity rate, which is the ratio of positive results and total tests conducted. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 07:46

NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called President Donald Trump a "psychopathic nut" on Thursday evening. Trump has resisted acknowledging President-elect Joe Biden's win..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33
Edward Norton is hypothesizing about Donald Trump's endgame in his continued fight to overturn the 2020 election that projected Joe Biden as the winner, saying people need to call Trump out on his..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:42
Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:14