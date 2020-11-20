Global  
 

Kenosha shooting suspect Kyle Rittenhouse posts $2 million bail

Friday, 20 November 2020
Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen accused in the fatal shooting of two people in August during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was released...
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Kyle Rittenhouse Bonds Out Of Jail

Kyle Rittenhouse Bonds Out Of Jail 00:24

 The 17-year-old Antioch, Illinois teen charged with killing two people during protests in Kenosha posted a $2 million dollar bail.

