Covid 19 coronavirus: South Australia comes out of lockdown early after lie discovered

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: South Australia comes out of lockdown early after lie discoveredSouth Australia will end its "circuit breaker" lockdown tonight, three days earlier than officially planned, after it was discovered that a man connected to a recent outbreak lied to contact tracers.Premier Steven Marshall said...
SA police form taskforce to probe the 'lie' that sparked the state's coronavirus lockdown

 A task force will investigate the circumstances around misleading information being given to South Australian contact tracers that sparked a statewide lockdown.
Covid: Pizza worker's 'lie' forced South Australia lockdown

 South Australia went into lockdown because a man with Covid-19 had misled health officials, police say.
South Australia eases restrictions as premier reveals close contact ‘deliberately misled’ authorities

 Despite needing to trace and isolate a whole new group of close contacts, the state will begin relaxing restrictions, with family groups allowed to exercise..
South Australia eases restrictions as Steven Marshall reveals close contact ‘deliberately misled’ authorities

 New testing sites are being opened on Friday afternoon, close to two regional Victorian towns where virus fragments were detected.
Covid 19 coronavirus: South Australia, Adelaide shuts down for six days in immediate lockdown

 South Australian Premier Steven Marshall has announced an immediate six-day lockdown in a bid to squash Adelaide's growing cluster.Marshall said he needed to "go..
Watch: South Australia COVID-19 update

 South Australian Premier Steven Marshall is speaking live with a COVID-19 update. It comes as thousands of South Australians have turned out to be tested for..
Adelaide hotel guests told to begin quarantine again as coronavirus cluster grows

 Premier Steven Marshall has announced just one new COVID-19 case linked to the Adelaide cluster overnight, taking the number of confirmed infections to 18.
