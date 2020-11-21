Covid 19 coronavirus: Spanish man may be deported after causing South Australian lockdown
A Spanish man may be deported from Australia after causing South Australia's coronavirus lockdown.A medi-hotel worker who lied about his link to a pizza bar, causing South Australia to go into lockdown, may be deported to Spain.Police...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
South Australia State of Australia
South Australia 'not out of the woods yet' as one new coronavirus case recordedSouth Australia has recorded no new locally-transmitted coronavirus cases and just one fresh infection as it prepares to lift a statewide lockdown.
SBS
Covid 19 coronavirus: South Australia comes out of lockdown early after lie discoveredSouth Australia will end its "circuit breaker" lockdown tonight, three days earlier than officially planned, after it was discovered that a man connected to a..
New Zealand Herald
SA police form taskforce to probe the 'lie' that sparked the state's coronavirus lockdownA task force will investigate the circumstances around misleading information being given to South Australian contact tracers that sparked a statewide lockdown.
SBS
Covid: Pizza worker's 'lie' forced South Australia lockdownSouth Australia went into lockdown because a man with Covid-19 had misled health officials, police say.
BBC News
National Police Corps
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources