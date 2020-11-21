Global  
 

Covid 19 coronavirus: Spanish man may be deported after causing South Australian lockdown

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Spanish man may be deported after causing South Australian lockdownA Spanish man may be deported from Australia after causing South Australia's coronavirus lockdown.A medi-hotel worker who lied about his link to a pizza bar, causing South Australia to go into lockdown, may be deported to Spain.Police...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: South Australia to go into COVID-19 lockdown

South Australia to go into COVID-19 lockdown 01:19

 South Australia announced a six-day lockdown on Wednesday to stamp out a fresh coronavirus outbreak which has put the country back on high alert. Gloria Tso reports.

