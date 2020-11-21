Meeting With Schumer and Pelosi, Biden Keeps Focus on Virus and Economy

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources President-elect Joe Biden calls for unity against COVID-19



Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden held a press briefing Monday afternoon outlining his plans for improving the economy which includes continuing to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Biden saying the.. Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 01:32 Published 4 days ago Elizabeth Warren Calls On Biden To Cancel Student Debt



Reuters Sen. Elizabeth Warren called on Joe Biden to cancel a large portion of student debt. She is pushing for it without Congress as well, reports Business Insider. "This is the single most.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:41 Published 1 week ago Our Cartoon President 3x18 - Clip - Washington Melts Down on Election Night



Our Cartoon President 3x18 - Clip - Washington Melts Down on Election Night The entire Our Cartoon President cast watches the 2020 election results come in, and Cartoons Biden and Trump deliver their.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 06:19 Published 2 weeks ago