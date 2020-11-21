Global  
 

Some Amazon Rainforest Regions More Resistant To Climate Change

Eurasia Review Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Some Amazon Rainforest Regions More Resistant To Climate ChangeForests can help mitigate climate change, by taking in carbon dioxide during photosynthesis and storing it in their biomass (tree trunks, roots, etc.). In fact, forests currently take in around 25-30% of our human-generated carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. Certain rainforest regions, such as the Amazon, store more carbon in their...
