Michigan election staff recommend certification of Biden win

IndiaTimes Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Michigan's election agency on Friday recommended that the Nov. 3 results be certified next week by state canvassers, a decision that would bless Joe Biden's victory over President Donald Trump but likely not cool partisan strife over the vote.
News video: Biden legal advisor: Trump's MI challenge 'abuse of office'

Biden legal advisor: Trump's MI challenge 'abuse of office' 01:11

 President-elect Joe Biden's campaign legal advisor Bob Bauer on Friday said he sees no legal basis for overturning the Michigan election results as President Donald Trump meets with Michigan lawmakers at White House in his attempt to challenge Biden's win.

