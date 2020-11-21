Michigan election staff recommend certification of Biden win
Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Michigan's election agency on Friday recommended that the Nov. 3 results be certified next week by state canvassers, a decision that would bless Joe Biden's victory over President Donald Trump but likely not cool partisan strife over the vote.
Michigan's election agency on Friday recommended that the Nov. 3 results be certified next week by state canvassers, a decision that would bless Joe Biden's victory over President Donald Trump but likely not cool partisan strife over the vote.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources