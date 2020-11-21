Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tennessee can enforce Down syndrome abortion ban

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Tennessee can enforce Down syndrome abortion banA federal appeals court ruled Friday (Saturday NZT) that Tennessee can begin outlawing abortions because of a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome, as well as prohibit the procedure if it's based on the race or gender of the fetus.Tennessee...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tennessee Tennessee State of the United States of America

'Our hearts are broken': Tennessee police mourn random shooting death of K-9 Officer Sjaak

 K-9 Officer Sjaak was shot Tuesday when a suspect opened fire on him and his handler, Officer Justin Darby, seemingly at random, police say.
USATODAY.com

Execution of only woman on federal death row delayed after her attorneys contract COVID-19

 Two Tennessee public defenders caught COVID-19. They're too sick to prepare a last-ditch effort to save the life of the only woman on federal death row, judge..
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

United States: Florida Judge Dismisses First-Filed PPP Agent Fee Class Action, Holds The CARES Act Contains No Requirement Agents Be Paid - Balch & bingham llp

 This lawsuit was the first of its kind. Sixty copy-cat lawsuits followed in more than a dozen federal courts across the country.
Mondaq

Court: Tennessee Can Enforce Down Syndrome Abortion Ban

 A federal appeals court ruled Friday that Tennessee can begin outlawing abortions because of a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome, as well prohibit the...
Newsmax

Here's how the latest COVID-19 relief program, Bill C-9, will affect you

 Bill C-9 passed in the Senate this week, extending the federal wage subsidy and introducing a new commercial rent subsidy program. CTVNews.ca outlines how the...
CTV News