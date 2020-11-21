Tennessee can enforce Down syndrome abortion ban
Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
A federal appeals court ruled Friday (Saturday NZT) that Tennessee can begin outlawing abortions because of a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome, as well as prohibit the procedure if it's based on the race or gender of the fetus.Tennessee...
A federal appeals court ruled Friday (Saturday NZT) that Tennessee can begin outlawing abortions because of a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome, as well as prohibit the procedure if it's based on the race or gender of the fetus.Tennessee...
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Tennessee State of the United States of America
'Our hearts are broken': Tennessee police mourn random shooting death of K-9 Officer SjaakK-9 Officer Sjaak was shot Tuesday when a suspect opened fire on him and his handler, Officer Justin Darby, seemingly at random, police say.
USATODAY.com
Execution of only woman on federal death row delayed after her attorneys contract COVID-19Two Tennessee public defenders caught COVID-19. They're too sick to prepare a last-ditch effort to save the life of the only woman on federal death row, judge..
USATODAY.com
Related news from verified sources