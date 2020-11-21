Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US President-elect Joe Biden celebrates 78th birthday today, will be oldest US president

Zee News Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden turns 78 today on November 21, 2020 and after he takes over the reins of the country from Donald Trump he will be the oldest President in US history.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Joe Biden Turns 78 and Is Set to Become the Oldest US President

Joe Biden Turns 78 and Is Set to Become the Oldest US President 01:03

 Joe Biden Turns 78 and Is Set to Become the Oldest US President. President-elect Biden turned 78 years old on Friday, Nov. 20. When he is sworn in two months from now, Biden will replace Ronald Reagan as the nation's oldest president. Reagan was 77 years and 349 days old when he left office in...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

President-Elect Biden Wins Georgia, President Trump Meets With Michigan Republican Lawmakers [Video]

President-Elect Biden Wins Georgia, President Trump Meets With Michigan Republican Lawmakers

Georgia officially certified their votes and Joe Biden won the state. President Trump summoned top Michigan Republican lawmakers in attempt to overturn the 2020 Presidential Election.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:13Published
Nancy Pelosi Calls Trump 'Psychopathic Nut' [Video]

Nancy Pelosi Calls Trump 'Psychopathic Nut'

NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called President Donald Trump a "psychopathic nut" on Thursday evening. Trump has resisted acknowledging President-elect Joe Biden's win..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Biden legal advisor: Trump's MI challenge 'abuse of office' [Video]

Biden legal advisor: Trump's MI challenge 'abuse of office'

President-elect Joe Biden's campaign legal advisor Bob Bauer on Friday said he sees no legal basis for overturning the Michigan election results as President Donald Trump meets with Michigan lawmakers..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Birthday time: Biden turns 78, will be oldest U.S. president

 U.S. President-elect Joe Biden turns 78 on Friday, and will be sworn in as the oldest president in the nation's history, displacing Ronald Reagan, who left the...
CTV News

Birthday Time: Biden Turns 78, Will Be Oldest US President

 Joe Biden turned 78 on Friday. In two months, he is expected to take the reins of a politically fractured nation facing the worst public health crisis in a...
Newsmax