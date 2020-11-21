Global  
 

8 people injured in mall shooting, suspect still at large: Wisconsin police

Mid-Day Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Eight people have been injured in a shooting at a mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, and the gunman is still at large, the Wauwatosa Police Department said in a press release.

"Wauwatosa Police Dispatch received calls reporting a shooting incident at Mayfair Mall...When emergency personnel arrived, the shooter was no longer on the...
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Police Continue To Look For Suspect In Wisconsin Mall Shooting

Police Continue To Look For Suspect In Wisconsin Mall Shooting 00:19

 Police say they still have not found the person who shot seven adults and a teenager inside a Wisconsin mall Friday.

