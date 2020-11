News24.com | Pfizer/BioNTech seek first vaccine approval in US

Pfizer Applies For Emergency Approval For COVID-19 Vaccine



Pfizer on Friday formally asked the FDA to allow emergency use for its vaccine. The first doses could be available in a month. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:59 Published 8 hours ago

How Long Will It Take To Vaccinate All Americans?



There are currently two COVID-19 vaccines promising results from their Phase 3 trials. Moderna announced that its vaccine was 94.5% effective. Pfizer/BioNTech announced that their vaccine was 95%.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 10 hours ago