Rudy Giuliani, from 'America's Mayor' to Trump's conspiracy monger
Saturday, 21 November 2020 () The hair coloring melting down the sides of his face while he declared long-dead Venezuelan caudillo Hugo Chavez caused President Donald Trump's election defeat made one thing clear — Rudy Giuliani is no longer "America's Mayor." The accolade Giuliani earned for his calm fortitude in leading New York City after the 9/11 attacks has dissolved in a series of increasingly bizarre claims
AP Rudy Giuliani gave a bizarre press conference Thursday in which he quoted "My Cousin Vinny," floated unfounded conspiracy theories, and claimed President Donald Trump won an election that he decisively lost. In the middle of the press conference, Giuliani's hair dye started running down the side...