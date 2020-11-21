Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rudy Giuliani, from 'America's Mayor' to Trump's conspiracy monger

IndiaTimes Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
The hair coloring melting down the sides of his face while he declared long-dead Venezuelan caudillo Hugo Chavez caused President Donald Trump's election defeat made one thing clear — Rudy Giuliani is no longer "America's Mayor." The accolade Giuliani earned for his calm fortitude in leading New York City after the 9/11 attacks has dissolved in a series of increasingly bizarre claims
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Rudy Giuliani's Hair Dye Trickled Down His Face At Wild News Conference

Rudy Giuliani's Hair Dye Trickled Down His Face At Wild News Conference 00:33

 AP Rudy Giuliani gave a bizarre press conference Thursday in which he quoted "My Cousin Vinny," floated unfounded conspiracy theories, and claimed President Donald Trump won an election that he decisively lost. In the middle of the press conference, Giuliani's hair dye started running down the side...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Andrew Giuliani infected with coronavirus [Video]

Andrew Giuliani infected with coronavirus

Andrew Giuliani infected with coronavirus

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:14Published
Critics roast Rudy Giuliani after dark liquid dripped on his face during a news conference [Video]

Critics roast Rudy Giuliani after dark liquid dripped on his face during a news conference

Critics took jabs at President Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani after dark liquid was seen dripping down his face during a press conference.

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 00:46Published
Hair Dye Streams Down Rudy Giuliani’s Face [Video]

Hair Dye Streams Down Rudy Giuliani’s Face

Rudy Giuliani appeared to have hair dye dripping down his face during a press conference. Donald Trump's lawyer was sweating heavily on stage at the Republican National Committee headquarters in..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Rudy Giuliani's conspiracy theories could be dangerous to democracy, experts say

Rudy Giuliani's conspiracy theories could be dangerous to democracy, experts say (CNN)Rudy Giuliani's increasingly outlandish claims of election fraud have former federal officials worried that theories peddled by the man once dubbed...
WorldNews

'Hair dye doesn't drip like that': What was really going on with Rudy Giuliani's face?

'Hair dye doesn't drip like that': What was really going on with Rudy Giuliani's face? Former New York mayor and now Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani gave a press conference yesterday that was filled with conspiracy theories and lies about...
New Zealand Herald