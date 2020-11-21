Global  
 

In-N-Out lovers line up for 14 hours outside new Colorado location

Upworthy Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
How long would you wait to get some In-N-Out Burger? Customers in Aurora, Colorado, said they waited nearly 14 hours to get their hands...
