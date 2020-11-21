Twitter vows to hand over '@POTUS' account to Biden on Inauguration Day regardless if Trump concedes or not

Facebook CEO says won't deactivate Steve Bannon's account



Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal on Tuesday asked Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg if he would take down the former White House adviser's Facebook account after Steve Bannon in a video suggested the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:01 Published 4 days ago

Rudy Giuliani Defends Trump After President Tweets 'He Won'



Donald Trump appeared to acknowledge Joe Biden’s victory for the first time this weekend by tweeting “he won”. He made it clear he will continue to mount a legal challenge and try to overturn.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:35 Published 5 days ago