Twitter vows to hand over '@POTUS' account to Biden on Inauguration Day regardless if Trump concedes or not

Upworthy Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Twitter says it will be handing over its "@POTUS" account to President-elect Biden on Inauguration Day, even if President Trump refuses...
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: National Headlines From Nov. 19, 2020

National Headlines From Nov. 19, 2020 03:07

 Two months until inauguration day for President-elect Joe Biden and President Trump still refuses to concede the election. That and more national headlines. WCCO This Morning - Nov. 19, 2020

