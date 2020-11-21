Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Twitter will hand @POTUS account to Joe Biden on Inauguration Day - Business Insider

Upworthy Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Other presidential accounts, including @whitehouse, @VP, and @FLOTUS, will be transferred over as well.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Twitter Yet To Label Trump Tweets [Video]

Twitter Yet To Label Trump Tweets

Donald Trump issued a statement through his campaign's Twitter account on Thursday. He was making claims without evidence that "illegal and late votes" will lead to election fraud. Many are curious..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Civil Rights Groups Sue Twitter For Not Suspending Trump's Account [Video]

Civil Rights Groups Sue Twitter For Not Suspending Trump's Account

Amid President Donald Trump's frantic tweets demanding a stop to voting, Twitter itself is being sued for not suspending Trump's account. Business Insider reports the suit comes from two national,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Twitter says it will give @POTUS account to Biden on Inauguration Day

 Twitter said Friday it will hand control of the @POTUS account to the new Biden administration on Inauguration Day.
Upworthy

Twitter will transfer presidential accounts to Joe Biden on Inauguration Day

Twitter will transfer presidential accounts to Joe Biden on Inauguration Day Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Twitter will transfer the @POTUS account to President-elect Joe Biden when he’s sworn in on Inauguration Day, the...
The Verge