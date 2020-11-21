|
Twitter will hand @POTUS account to Joe Biden on Inauguration Day - Business Insider
Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Other presidential accounts, including @whitehouse, @VP, and @FLOTUS, will be transferred over as well.
