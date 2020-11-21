Twitter will hand @POTUS account to Joe Biden on Inauguration Day - Business Insider

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Twitter Yet To Label Trump Tweets



Donald Trump issued a statement through his campaign's Twitter account on Thursday. He was making claims without evidence that "illegal and late votes" will lead to election fraud. Many are curious.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published 2 weeks ago Civil Rights Groups Sue Twitter For Not Suspending Trump's Account



Amid President Donald Trump's frantic tweets demanding a stop to voting, Twitter itself is being sued for not suspending Trump's account. Business Insider reports the suit comes from two national,.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:41 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Twitter says it will give @POTUS account to Biden on Inauguration Day Twitter said Friday it will hand control of the @POTUS account to the new Biden administration on Inauguration Day.

Upworthy 13 hours ago



Twitter will transfer presidential accounts to Joe Biden on Inauguration Day Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Twitter will transfer the @POTUS account to President-elect Joe Biden when he’s sworn in on Inauguration Day, the...

The Verge 11 hours ago



