Head of Serbian Orthodox Church Dies of COVID-19 After Leading Open-Casket Funeral Service for Bishop

HNGN Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Head of Serbian Orthodox Church Dies of COVID-19 After Leading Open-Casket Funeral Service for BishopA respective figure in the Serbian Orthodox church passed away due to COVID-19. The patriarch died just days after leading a funeral service for a bishop who also died of COVID-19.
