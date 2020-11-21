Head of Serbian Orthodox Church Dies of COVID-19 After Leading Open-Casket Funeral Service for Bishop
Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
A respective figure in the Serbian Orthodox church passed away due to COVID-19. The patriarch died just days after leading a funeral service for a bishop who also died of COVID-19.
A respective figure in the Serbian Orthodox church passed away due to COVID-19. The patriarch died just days after leading a funeral service for a bishop who also died of COVID-19.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources