Michigan Voters Sue Trump



Politico reports that a group of Michigan voters are suing President Donald Trump and the Trump presidential campaign. The plaintiffs are accusing the Trump campaign of "openly seeking to.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:31 Published 1 hour ago

'Congress has no mai-baap': Arvind Kejriwal's jibe after Bihar polls #HTLS2020



Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party chief, targeted the Indian National Congress party in the aftermath of the Bihar Assembly election results. He was speaking at the 18th.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:43 Published 1 day ago