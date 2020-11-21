Police search for suspect in Wisconsin mall shooting

Police in the US are still searching for a man suspected in a shooting at a Wisconsin mall that injured eight people."Investigators are working tirelessly to...

8 people injured in mall shooting, suspect still at large: Wisconsin police Eight people have been injured in a shooting at a mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, and the gunman is still at large, the Wauwatosa Police Department said in a press...

Mid-Day 17 hours ago Also reported by • Upworthy

