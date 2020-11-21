Global  
 

Police search for suspect in Wisconsin mall shooting

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Police search for suspect in Wisconsin mall shootingPolice in the US are still searching for a man suspected in a shooting at a Wisconsin mall that injured eight people."Investigators are working tirelessly to identify and apprehend the suspect from yesterday's shooting at Mayfair...
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Police Continue To Look For Suspect In Wisconsin Mall Shooting

Police Continue To Look For Suspect In Wisconsin Mall Shooting 00:19

 Police say they still have not found the person who shot seven adults and a teenager inside a Wisconsin mall Friday.

New Zealand Herald

