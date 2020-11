You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Bodies of man and his slave unearthed from ashes at Pompeii ROME (AP) — Skeletal remains of what are believed to have been a rich man and his male slave attempting to escape death from the eruption of Mount Vesuvius...

SeattlePI.com 7 hours ago



Pompeii excavation unearths well-preserved bodies of two men Archaeologists have discovered the bodies of two men who died during so-called second pyroclastic flow, after the initial eruption of Mount Vesuvius.

CBS News 3 hours ago