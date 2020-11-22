Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US election: Wisconsin officials say Donald Trump observers obstructing recount

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
US election: Wisconsin officials say Donald Trump observers obstructing recountElection officials in Wisconsin's largest county accused observers for President Donald Trump on Saturday of seeking to obstruct a recount of the presidential results, in some instances by objecting to every ballot tabulators pulled...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Trump shifts strategy to hold power, deny Biden

Trump shifts strategy to hold power, deny Biden 02:54

 [NFA] With legal efforts to overturn his loss in the U.S. presidential election flailing, President Donald Trump's campaign is trying to persuade Republican state legislators to intervene in battleground states won by Democratic rival Joe Biden. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

G20 to pledge to pay for fair access to vaccines [Video]

G20 to pledge to pay for fair access to vaccines

Leaders of the world's 20 biggest economies on Sunday will pledge to pay for a fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, drugs and tests around the world so that poorer countries are not left out, and to extend debt relief to them, a draft G20 communique showed. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:11Published

New York's Rudy Giuliani: The fall of 'America's mayor' leading Donald Trump's last stand

 His rise to prominence as he stewarded New York through the aftermath of 9/11 earned Rudy Giuliani the label of "America's Mayor", praised for his leadership and..
New Zealand Herald

Trump camp again seeks to stop certification in Pennsylvania

 The Trump campaign has filed nine lawsuits in Pennsylvania, a state that Joe Biden won.
CBS News

US election: Donald Trump's flailing strategy to overturn the results

 US President Donald Trump's flailing attempt to cling to office after voters decisively chose to oust him has taken the country into a dark and fictional..
New Zealand Herald

Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

Police search for suspect in Wisconsin mall shooting

 Police in the US are still searching for a man suspected in a shooting at a Wisconsin mall that injured eight people."Investigators are working tirelessly to..
New Zealand Herald
Wisconsin governor renews mask mandate [Video]

Wisconsin governor renews mask mandate

Wisconsin's governor on Friday extended a statewide mask mandate despite a legal challenge from conservatives, renewing an emergency health order requiring face coverings in public spaces to curb an alarming surge in COVID-19 infections. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:05Published

8 injured in active shooter incident at Wisconsin mall

 Eight people were injured in a shooting at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, on Friday, authorities said. Seven adults and one teenager were taken to the..
WorldNews

Related videos from verified sources

Michigan Voters Sue Trump [Video]

Michigan Voters Sue Trump

Politico reports that a group of Michigan voters are suing President Donald Trump and the Trump presidential campaign. The plaintiffs are accusing the Trump campaign of "openly seeking to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published
Donald Trump Jr. Tests Positive For COVID-19, President Trump Turns Up Efforts To Overturn Election [Video]

Donald Trump Jr. Tests Positive For COVID-19, President Trump Turns Up Efforts To Overturn Election

We're learning of more COVID cases at the White House as President Donald Trump is turning up his effort to try to overturn the election; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:03Published
Edward Norton Compares Trump's "Desperate Endgame" to a Failed Poker Hand | THR News [Video]

Edward Norton Compares Trump's "Desperate Endgame" to a Failed Poker Hand | THR News

Edward Norton is hypothesizing about Donald Trump's endgame in his continued fight to overturn the 2020 election that projected Joe Biden as the winner, saying people need to call Trump out on his..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:42Published

Related news from verified sources

Eight Injured In Shooting At Wisconsin Mall; Suspect Still At Large

Eight Injured In Shooting At Wisconsin Mall; Suspect Still At Large Watch VideoEight people were injured Friday night in a shooting at a Wisconsin shopping mall and a suspect remained at large Saturday morning. Police said...
Newsy Also reported by •NewsmaxNew Zealand HeraldMid-DayWorldNews

Wisconsin recounts get underway in Milwaukee, Dane counties

 Election workers and observers gathered Friday as presidential-election recounts got underway in two counties in Wisconsin, according to a report.
FOXNews.com

Kyle Rittenhouse: teen charged in Kenosha shooting posts $2m bail

Kyle Rittenhouse: teen charged in Kenosha shooting posts $2m bail Teen is accused of fatally shooting two during an August protest after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin A 17-year-old from Illinois who is charged...
WorldNews Also reported by •New Zealand Herald