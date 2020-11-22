Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Man killed in shark attack in Australia

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Man killed in shark attack in AustraliaA man in his 50s has died after being attacked by a shark off Cable Beach, at Broome, on Western Australia's north coast.The man was in the water when the shark mauled his leg and bit off his hand just before 9am local time.Emergency...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Broome, Western Australia Broome, Western Australia Town in Western Australia

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Man Bitten By Shark In South Beach Talks About Ordeal [Video]

Man Bitten By Shark In South Beach Talks About Ordeal

A day aftern being bitten by a blacktip shark, a 31-year-old California man talks about what happened.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:55Published
Great White Shark almost attacks pro surfer in shocking Australian drone footage [Video]

Great White Shark almost attacks pro surfer in shocking Australian drone footage

This surfer had no idea he was being circled by a Great White Shark

Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]     Duration: 00:46Published
Man Hospitalized After Shark Attack Off Miami Beach [Video]

Man Hospitalized After Shark Attack Off Miami Beach

The victim suffered and 8-inch gash below the knee.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:20Published