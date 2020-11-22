Man killed in shark attack in Australia
Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
A man in his 50s has died after being attacked by a shark off Cable Beach, at Broome, on Western Australia's north coast.The man was in the water when the shark mauled his leg and bit off his hand just before 9am local time.Emergency...
Broome, Western Australia Town in Western Australia
