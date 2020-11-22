Covid 19 coronavirus: Australia's NSW-Victoria border to reopen after four months

Fake COVID lab in Gurugram busted, few people travelled to US with forged reports



Authorities in Gurugam city of Haryana on November 22 arrested two persons involved in making forged COVID-19 test reports at a fake lab. Few of the people, who obtained fake negative certificates from them, have even travelled to US, informed Gurugram's Drug Controller Officer Amandeep Chauhan, who also revealed that some fake positive reports were also sought for taking leaves from workplace. Since the pandemic started in the country, several incidents have emerged where fraudulent COVID certificates were issued.

