Covid 19 coronavirus: Australia's NSW-Victoria border to reopen after four months

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Australia's NSW-Victoria border to reopen after four monthsThe border between New South Wales and Victoria will reopen one minute after midnight tonight as each state celebrates weeks without any local cases of Covid-19.The closure began on July 8 when Victoria's second wave of triple-figure...
