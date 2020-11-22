Global  
 

Shoppers flood malls as Toronto lockdown looms

CTV News Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Shoppers in Toronto flooded stores and malls on Saturday as many tried to cram in last-minute holiday shopping before non-essential businesses close for nearly a month during the city’s looming lockdown.
