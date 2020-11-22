Shoppers flood malls as Toronto lockdown looms
Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Shoppers in Toronto flooded stores and malls on Saturday as many tried to cram in last-minute holiday shopping before non-essential businesses close for nearly a month during the city’s looming lockdown.
