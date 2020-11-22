Apple releases iOS 14.2.1 to fix bugs found in the 5G iPhone 12 series, but not the one you're worried about

Tech companies Microsoft and Apple are working together to make the Xbox Series X and Series S controllers work on iPhones and iPads. According to The Verge, Currently, the new controllers are not officially supported in iOS or iPadOS, but Apple said, "Microsoft and Apple are working together to...
On Friday, Apple shares fell as much as 5.6%.
The drop comes after the tech giant's fiscal fourth-quarter figures failed to meet analysts' expectations.
Business Insider reports the slide saw as much..