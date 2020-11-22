News24.com | Pompeo to meet Taliban negotiators in Qatar
Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will Saturday meet negotiators from the Taliban and Afghan government amid signs of progress in their talks as the United States speeds up its withdrawal.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will Saturday meet negotiators from the Taliban and Afghan government amid signs of progress in their talks as the United States speeds up its withdrawal.
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources