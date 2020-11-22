Longtime royal photographer puts some of The Crown's contentious moments in context Sunday, 22 November 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Season 4 of the Netflix series The Crown has landed and is already sparking controversy, reflecting the challenge of turning historical facts into drama as the series exploring the reign of Queen Elizabeth moves closer to the present. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

