PHOTOS: After Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa arrested in drug case; Couple snapped leaving NCB office

Upworthy Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa have been making headlines since yesterday, and not for all the good reasons. The Telly...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Drug case: NCB arrests comedian Bharti Singh

Drug case: NCB arrests comedian Bharti Singh 01:27

 Comedian Bharti Singh on Nov 21 arrested by NCB after recovery of ganja from her residence. Bharti's husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa has been sent for medical examination. NCB raided production office and house of comedian Bharti Singh and recovered 86.5 gms of ganja. Both Bharti and her husband Haarsh...

Comedian Bharti Singh, her husband arrive at NCB office in Mumbai [Video]

Comedian Bharti Singh, her husband arrive at NCB office in Mumbai

Comedian Bharti Singh arrived at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai on November 21. Bharti's husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa also arrived at NCB office. NCB conducted raid at their residence,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:02Published
NCB summons comedian Bharti Singh, her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa [Video]

NCB summons comedian Bharti Singh, her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid at the residence of comedian Bharti Singh in Mumbai on November 21. They summoned Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Earlier, several Bollywood..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published
All accused in Babri Masjid demolition case acquitted by CBI Court [Video]

All accused in Babri Masjid demolition case acquitted by CBI Court

All accused in Babri Masjid demolition case acquitted by Special CBI Court in Lucknow on September 30. All 32 accused in the case acquitted by the court. Special CBI Court has observed that the 1992..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:18Published

Comic Bharti Singh arrested for ganja consumption

 The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested comedienne Bharti Singh in a drug-related inquiry on Saturday. After finding drugs at her home during a raid, the NCB...
Mid-Day