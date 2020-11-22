Global  
 

Baltic sea ferry with 400 aboard runs aground

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Baltic sea ferry with 400 aboard runs agroundA Baltic Sea ferry with 331 passengers and a crew of 98 run aground in heavy storm winds Saturday in the Aland Islands archipelago between Finland and Sweden.Finnish authorities said there were "no lives in immediate danger" and...
