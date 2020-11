Source - Serge Ibaka plans to sign 2-year, $19M deal with LA Clippers Sunday, 22 November 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Free agent Serge Ibaka plans to sign a two-year, $19 million deal with the Clippers, a source told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 👓 View full article

