Federal Judge Tosses Out Trump Campaign Lawsuit In Pennsylvania

Newsy Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Federal Judge Tosses Out Trump Campaign Lawsuit In PennsylvaniaWatch VideoA federal judge threw out a Trump campaign lawsuit — attempting to prevent Pennsylvania's election results from being certified.

At the request of Pennsylvania's Secretary of State, U.S. District Judge Matthew W. Brann dismissed the lawsuit, saying it was "stitched together" like "Frankenstein's monster."

The...
