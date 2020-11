You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Sen. Loeffler quarantining, day after campaigning with Pence, due to mixed COVID-19 test results U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler appeared at a campaign event with Vice President Pence and Sen. David Perdue in Georgia on Friday

Haaretz 8 hours ago



GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler, in Georgia runoff, tests positive for coronavirus; receives 2nd inconclusive test Republican control of the Senate rests in the state's runoff elections.

Upworthy 16 hours ago