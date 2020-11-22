Global  
 

US election: Trump slams Paris accord global climate agreement

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
US election: Trump slams Paris accord global climate agreementPresident Donald Trump railed against the Paris climate accord on Sunday, telling world leaders at a virtual summit that the agreement was designed to cripple the US economy, not save the planet."To protect American workers, I withdrew...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: G20: Trump defends withdrawal from Paris accord

G20: Trump defends withdrawal from Paris accord 00:58

 U.S. President Donald Trump used his final G20 summit to defend his decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.

