India Continues To Lose Journalists To COVID-19 Sunday, 22 November 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

Another Indian journalist has fallen prey to the Covid-19 pandemic as Noida-based scribe Pankaj Shukla breathed his last on Friday night (20 November). Hailed from Bareilly locality of Uttar Pradesh, Shukla (50) was admitted at JP Hospital, Noida where he succumbed to novel corona virus infection aggravated ailments.



Shukla (50) was admitted at JP Hospital, Noida where he succumbed to novel corona virus infection aggravated ailments.

