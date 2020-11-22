Global  
 

India Continues To Lose Journalists To COVID-19

Eurasia Review Sunday, 22 November 2020
India Continues To Lose Journalists To COVID-19Another Indian journalist has fallen prey to the Covid-19 pandemic as Noida-based scribe Pankaj Shukla breathed his last on Friday night (20 November). Hailed from Bareilly locality of Uttar Pradesh, Shukla (50) was admitted at JP Hospital, Noida where he succumbed to novel corona virus infection aggravated ailments.

