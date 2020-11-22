Covid 19 coronavirus: Dr Anthony Fauci warns Thanksgiving crowds headed to US airports
The United States' top infectious diseases expert says he's worried that crowding at US airports from Thanksgiving travel could lead to a perilous situation as COVID-19 cases surge.Dr Anthony Fauci told CBS' Face the Nation on...
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Anthony Fauci American immunologist
Fauci makes "final plea" to Americans before Thanksgiving"By making that sacrifice, you're going to prevent people from getting infected," Fauci said on "Good Morning America."
CBS News
Doctor Anthony Fauci Says Santa Claus Is ‘Immune’ to COVID-19
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:30Published
Brisk Thanksgiving Turkey Sales Nationwide Don't Bode Well for Coronavirus PandemicIt seems every doctor or scientist from Dr. Fauci on down is URGING people NOT to celebrate Thanksgiving, but based on our unscientific survey, folks don't seem..
TMZ.com
Fauci urges weighing the risks of holiday travel
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:24Published
Thanksgiving Holiday in the US, Canada, and several other countries
A two-mile line Arizona. A four-hour wait in Ohio. Millions of Americans are seeking help to avoid going hungry this Thanksgiving.A Feeding America analysis estimates 15 million more people will live in food insecure homes in the U.S. this year compared to pre-pandemic levels.
USATODAY.com
Macy's socially-distanced Thanksgiving Day parade
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:01Published
More COVID-19 restrictions, Trump and Biden, pre-Thanksgiving TV: 5 things to know WednesdayArea leaders continue to enact more restrictions to combat COVID-19 cases, Trump likely will visit Pennsylvania and more news to start your Wednesday.
USATODAY.com
Millions travel for Thanksgiving despite CDC warning
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:39Published
Americans travel for Thanksgiving despite CDC warnings about COVID-19The CDC is urging Americans not to travel and to celebrate the holidays with people living in their own home to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. However,..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources