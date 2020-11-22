Global  
 

Covid 19 coronavirus: Dr Anthony Fauci warns Thanksgiving crowds headed to US airports

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Dr Anthony Fauci warns Thanksgiving crowds headed to US airportsThe United States' top infectious diseases expert says he's worried that crowding at US airports from Thanksgiving travel could lead to a perilous situation as COVID-19 cases surge.Dr Anthony Fauci told CBS' Face the Nation on...
