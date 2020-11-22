Covid 19 coronavirus: Dr Anthony Fauci warns Thanksgiving crowds headed to US airports

Fauci urges weighing the risks of holiday travel



[NFA] The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 12,028,081 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 184,591 cases from its previous count, as U.S. health experts warned against holiday travel ahead of Thanksgiving. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

