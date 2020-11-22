News24.com | Violence erupts in Brazil after Black man beaten to death at Carrefour store

Global  
 

Violence erupts in Brazil after Black man beaten to death at Carrefour store

Sunday, 22 November 2020
More than 1 000 demonstrators attacked a Carrefour Brasil supermarket in the southern Brazilian city of Porto Alegre after security guards beat to death a Black man.
 People protested in a Carrefour supermarket in Rio de Janeiro after the death of a Black man beaten by white security guards at another branch in Porto Alegre. The killing has sparked outrage on social networks and overshadowed Brazil's Black Consciousness Day, a holiday in several states.View on...

