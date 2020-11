You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Could Ravens’ John Harbaugh Be Fined For Taking Off Mask To Yell At Ref During MNF Game Against Chiefs?



Ravens coach John Harbaugh got fired up at the referees Monday night in the first quarter of the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. It may wind up costing him a pretty penny. Katie Johnston.. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:29 Published on September 29, 2020

Related news from verified sources John Harbaugh, Malcolm Butler separated after heated pre-game exchange Tempers flared pregame when the Titans met at midfield on top of the Ravens' logo leading to heated words.

ESPN 2 hours ago