US election: Chris Christie labels Donald Trump's legal effort a 'national embarrassment'

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
US election: Chris Christie labels Donald Trump's legal effort a 'national embarrassment'One of Donald Trump's oldest political allies has labelled his legal effort a "national embarrassment" and urged him to concede defeat. Chris Christie, a former prosecutor and governor of New Jersey, was the first mainstream Republican...
