GA Sen. Kelly Loeffler Tests Negative For COVID-19 After Mixed Results

Newsy Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
GA Sen. Kelly Loeffler Tests Negative For COVID-19 After Mixed ResultsWatch VideoGeorgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler says she is undergoing more COVID tests after a number of mixed results this weekend.

It's a predicament that could hinder her ability to campaign in a closely-watched re-election effort.

The senator's rapid test results were negative Friday morning, but another test came...
