Operation Warp Speed Adviser Says Americans Can Trust New Vaccines

Newsy Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Operation Warp Speed Adviser Says Americans Can Trust New VaccinesWatch VideoA lead doctor from the Trump Administration's vaccine program offered some optimism for the U.S. He says a COVID-19 vaccine could be ready as soon as December....and Americans should trust the safety of the new drugs. 

Dr. Moncef Sloaui of Operation Warp Speed said Americans could expect a COVID-19 vaccine by...
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: How Long Will It Take To Vaccinate All Americans?

How Long Will It Take To Vaccinate All Americans? 00:35

 There are currently two COVID-19 vaccines promising results from their Phase 3 trials. Moderna announced that its vaccine was 94.5% effective. Pfizer/BioNTech announced that their vaccine was 95% effective. How long will it take for all Americans to be vaccinated? If the FDA approves the vaccine,...

Operation Warp Speed Chief Says Trump ‘Has Never Been Actively Involved’ As President Takes Credit For Vaccines

 Operation Warp Speed chief adviser Dr. Moncef Slaoui downplayed President Donald Trump's involvement in the coronavirus vaccine breakthroughs on MSNBC, Monday...
Mediaite

Update On A Timeline For When A Coronavirus Vaccine Might Be Available To Americans

 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Moncef Slaoui, chief scientific adviser for Operation Warp Speed, about Moderna's coronavirus vaccine, which is said to be...
NPR Also reported by •Business Insider