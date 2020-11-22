Operation Warp Speed Adviser Says Americans Can Trust New Vaccines
Sunday, 22 November 2020 () Watch VideoA lead doctor from the Trump Administration's vaccine program offered some optimism for the U.S. He says a COVID-19 vaccine could be ready as soon as December....and Americans should trust the safety of the new drugs.
Dr. Moncef Sloaui of Operation Warp Speed said Americans could expect a COVID-19 vaccine by...
There are currently two COVID-19 vaccines promising results from their Phase 3 trials.
Moderna announced that its vaccine was 94.5% effective.
Pfizer/BioNTech announced that their vaccine was 95% effective.
How long will it take for all Americans to be vaccinated?
If the FDA approves the vaccine,...
