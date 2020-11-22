Operation Warp Speed Adviser Says Americans Can Trust New Vaccines

Fauci Tells Americans To Double Down On COVID Precautions



This month there have been major virus breakthroughs from Moderna, BioNTech, and Pfizer. All three announced that their COVID-19 vaccine candidates had passed phase 3 testing. Dr. Anthony Fauci is the.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:31 Published 1 day ago

The people, places and things Americans have missed the most in 2020



The average American would pay over $300 to live one normal COVID-19 free day, according to new research. One in four surveyed would spend $500 or more just to live a pre-pandemic day again. It's no.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published 2 days ago