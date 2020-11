Wisconsin mall shooting: 8 injured, suspect at large | Oneindia News



At least 8 people were injured at a shooting in a suburban Milwaukee mall in Wisconsin, and the shooter is still at large. Police are looking for a white man in his 20s or 30s who is responsible for.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:10 Published 2 days ago

Police Continue To Look For Suspect In Wisconsin Mall Shooting



Police say they still have not found the person who shot seven adults and a teenager inside a Wisconsin mall Friday. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:19 Published 2 days ago