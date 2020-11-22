Ethiopia: PM Abiy Ahmed Gives Tigray Region 72-Hour Ultimatum
Sunday, 22 November 2020 () Ethiopia’s prime minister has issued an ultimatum to Tigrayan regional forces to surrender or face a military offensive on the state’s capital of Mekele.
"Your journey of destruction is coming to an end, and we urge you to surrender peacefully within the next 72 hours, recognizing you are at a point of no return," Abiy...
The capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region will be surrounded with tanks and potentially shelled, a spokesman for the federal military said on Sunday, amid warnings that civilians in the mountainous city..