Ethiopia: PM Abiy Ahmed Gives Tigray Region 72-Hour Ultimatum

Eurasia Review Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Ethiopia: PM Abiy Ahmed Gives Tigray Region 72-Hour UltimatumEthiopia’s prime minister has issued an ultimatum to Tigrayan regional forces to surrender or face a military offensive on the state’s capital of Mekele.
"Your journey of destruction is coming to an end, and we urge you to surrender peacefully within the next 72 hours, recognizing you are at a point of no return," Abiy...
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: UN: More than two million children from Tigray need aid

UN: More than two million children from Tigray need aid 03:02

 The warring parties in Ethiopia's Tigray region have exchanged rocket fire, with both sides accusing each other of putting civilians in danger that has displaced tens of thousands of people.

