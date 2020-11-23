Biden chooses Antony Blinken as US secretary of state
Monday, 23 November 2020 () Blinken, 58, a former deputy secretary of state under President Barack Obama and a guitar aficionado, began his career at the State Department during the Clinton administration.
Georgia Hand Count of Votes Affirms Biden’s Victory Over Trump.
Georgia recounted nearly 5 million votes as part of an audit required by a new state law.
The state is expected to
certify the results Friday morning.
Once it does so, if the margin remains within 0.5%, the losing campaign can...