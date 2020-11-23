Global  
 

Biden chooses Antony Blinken as US secretary of state

IndiaTimes Monday, 23 November 2020
Blinken, 58, a former deputy secretary of state under President Barack Obama and a guitar aficionado, began his career at the State Department during the Clinton administration.
