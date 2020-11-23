Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Facing down winter and COVID-19, Canada's homeless are struggling

CTV News Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Across the country, people are being told to stay home and stay apart as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19, but when you don’t have a place to live, following those guidelines and staying safe from the virus is a huge challenge.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Homeless take refuge at night shelters as temperature dips in Delhi [Video]

Watch: Homeless take refuge at night shelters as temperature dips in Delhi

Homeless people took refuge at night shelters as temperature dipped in Delhi. On Friday, the national capital recorded the coldest November morning since 2006. The minimum temperature in the national..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:26Published
Clothing drive to help homeless youth [Video]

Clothing drive to help homeless youth

You can help homeless youth stay warm this winter. You can donate new or gently used coats, scarves, hats, gloves, and blankets to the Las Vegas Fashion Council.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:17Published
Helping the Homeless During a Pandemic Winter [Video]

Helping the Homeless During a Pandemic Winter

WAAY-31's Breken Terry discusses Florence's plans for caring the homeless during both winter and COVID-19.

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished