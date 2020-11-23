Global  
 

WWE Survivor Series results - Roman Reigns defeats Drew McIntyre, Street Profits top New Day

Monday, 23 November 2020
At the Survivor Series, the WWE bid a "Final Farewell" to The Undertaker, while Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks and the Street Profits scored big wins.
