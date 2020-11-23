'Just not fair': Advocate laments big stores selling non-essential goods during lockdown
Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
New lockdown measures being implemented in several regions in Ontario and Manitoba are seeing small businesses shut their doors to in-person browsing again, causing concern for many in the industry.
