'Just not fair': Advocate laments big stores selling non-essential goods during lockdown

CTV News Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
New lockdown measures being implemented in several regions in Ontario and Manitoba are seeing small businesses shut their doors to in-person browsing again, causing concern for many in the industry.
