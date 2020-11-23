Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pfizer, Moderna Boost Hopes But Many Nations Counting On Oxford Vaccine

Upworthy Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Trial successes from Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. have buoyed hopes that a Covid-19 vaccine is coming soon. But much of the world,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: Pfizer Requests Emergency Use Authorization For COVID Vaccine

Pfizer Requests Emergency Use Authorization For COVID Vaccine 04:20

 With drug manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna planning to distribute 50 million doses by the end of the year, Minnesota lawmakers say plans for vaccine distribution need to begin now, John Lauritsen reports (4:20). WCCO 4 News At 5 - November 20, 2020

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: PM Modi holds review meeting to discuss India’s vaccine strategy [Video]

Watch: PM Modi holds review meeting to discuss India’s vaccine strategy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting regarding India's vaccination strategy. PM virtually met officials including foreign secretary, NITI Aayog member. Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:20Published
Fauci's verdict on Moderna & Pfizer | Oxford vaccine cost in India | Oneindia News [Video]

Fauci's verdict on Moderna & Pfizer | Oxford vaccine cost in India | Oneindia News

The Oxford Covid-19 vaccine should be available for healthcare workers in India by February 2021 and for the general-pubic by April next year at a cost of Rs 1000 for 2 doses. Meanwhile, this is what..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:18Published
In-Depth: Potential COVID-19 side effects [Video]

In-Depth: Potential COVID-19 side effects

Early data suggests the coronavirus vaccine candidates from both Pfizer and Moderna are safe and effective, but some patients may experience side effects that can feel intense but resolve quickly.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 03:06Published