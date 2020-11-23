Brexit: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's 'final push' in EU negotiations
Boris Johnson is preparing to make a significant intervention in the Brexit trade talks this week as negotiators begin the "final push" before a deadline in eight days' time.The British Prime Minister is expected to speak to Ursula...
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019
Lewis Hamilton to receive a ‘long overdue’ knighthood
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:09Published
PM Johnson plans to end England's lockdown as scheduled in early DecBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to end an England-wide lockdown as scheduled on Dec. 2 and will announce a return to regional restrictions as..
New Zealand Herald
England to enter strengthened three-tier system
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:30Published
Thomas-Symonds: PM failed leadership test with Patel report
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:35Published
Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union
Brexit briefing: 39 days until the end of the transition period
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
UK and Canada agree post-Brexit trade can continue under same terms as EU deal
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:03Published
UK and Canada agree post-Brexit trade can continue under same terms as EU dealThe UK and Canada have agreed a deal to continue trading under the same terms as the current European Union agreement after the Brexit transition period ends, in..
WorldNews
Brexit briefing: 40 days until the end of the transition period
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
European Union Economic and political union of European states
Reporter Gatecrashes EU Defence Chiefs' Video Call After Login Details Posted on TwitterA Dutch journalist managed to join a video call for EU defence ministers, much to his and everybody else’s surprise. Video posted on Twitter shows Daniël..
WorldNews
EU urges reforms in Bosnia on 25th anniversary of peace dealSARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The European Union's foreign policy chief used the 25th anniversary of the peace agreement that ended the Bosnian War to..
WorldNews
Ursula (The Little Mermaid) Disney character
Related videos from verified sources