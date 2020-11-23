|
Trump Dumps Sidney Powell, Lawyer Who Promised to 'Blow Up' Georgia, as Legal Strategy Unravels
Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
"Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team," Rudy Giuliani said.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
Trump campaign drops lawyer Sidney Powell 01:37
President Donald Trump's campaign distanced itself on Sunday from lawyer Sidney Powell, who has aided the president's flailing effort to contest the results of the U.S. election. Gloria Tso reports.
