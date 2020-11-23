Global  
 

Trump Dumps Sidney Powell, Lawyer Who Promised to 'Blow Up' Georgia, as Legal Strategy Unravels

Monday, 23 November 2020
"Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team," Rudy Giuliani said.
 President Donald Trump's campaign distanced itself on Sunday from lawyer Sidney Powell, who has aided the president's flailing effort to contest the results of the U.S. election. Gloria Tso reports.

