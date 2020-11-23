News24.com | 'Really good news': UK health minister welcomes Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine results

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources British vaccine is at least 70.4% effective against Covid-19, data shows



A coronavirus vaccine developed in the UK can prevent at least 70.4% of peoplefrom getting Covid-19, according to new data. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 2 minutes ago Health Officials: First Vaccines Could Be Available In Early December



This as coronavirus cases continue to surge across the nation with no signs of slowing down. CBS2's Nancy Chen reports Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:51 Published 7 hours ago Sweden sharply limits gatherings as second COVID-19 wave swells



The country that gained attention for an unorthodox response to the pandemic downsizes public gatherings to eight people from the previous upper limit of 300. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:37 Published 23 hours ago

Related news from verified sources UK health minister welcomes Oxford Covid vaccine results "These figures ... shows that the vaccine in the right dosage can be up to 90% effective," he told Sky News, after an announcement from AstraZeneca. "We've got...

IndiaTimes 1 hour ago



