News24.com | 'Really good news': UK health minister welcomes Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine results

News24 Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said it was "fantastic news" that data on Monday showed that a Covid-19 vaccine developed by with Oxford University could be up to 90% effective.
 Health Secretary Matt Hancock discusses the roll-out of the new coronavirusvaccine, with the Oxford vaccine proving 70% effective.

